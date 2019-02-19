Don't Miss
Justice Thomas calls for reexamining landmark libel decision as Supreme Court rejects Cosby case

By: The Washington Post By Robert Barnes February 19, 2019 0

WASHINGTON — Justice Clarence Thomas on Tuesday called for reconsideration of the Supreme Court's landmark decision making it more difficult for public officials to claim defamation as the court turned down a request from an accuser of Bill Cosby. The court declined to take the case of Kathrine McKee, who accused Cosby of raping her more ...

