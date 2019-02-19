Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed December 14, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded December 14, 2018 FEDERAL TAX LIEN AUGELLO, JASON F Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $26,042.00 BAZEMORE, VERA H Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $22,557.91 BECKER MECHANICAL CONTRACTORS LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $29,945.57 CRAFTSMAN UNLIMITED INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,957.31 FERRARI, LOUIS Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $20,867.66 GLENN, STEVEN C Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $6,171.14 HOVAV, SHIMSHON RAFAEL Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $17,358.57 RIVOLI & RIVOLI ORTHODONTICS PC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $7,963.63 SOVOCOOL, CHARLES P Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $5,837.22 VALERIE, NUNZIO J JR Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $75,864.41 LIEN RELEASE JOHNSTON, SUSAN H Favor: USA/IRS VILLA, ANDREW ...

