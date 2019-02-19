Don't Miss
Mortgages filed January 16, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 16, 2019                 58   NOT PROVIDED CARACCIO, KRISTEN & CARACCIO, VITO Property Address: 16 CAYWOOD LANE, PERINTON NY Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $210,000.00 CAREY, JONATHAN S & CAREY, LAURA K Property Address: 23 SUNLEAF DRIVE, PENFIELD NY Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Amount: $100,000.00 DELUCIA, AMY R & DELUCIA, PETER J Property Address: 259 HILLARY LANE, PENFIELD NY Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Amount: ...

