Pepper Hamilton opens Rochester office

Pepper Hamilton opens Rochester office

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2019 0

Philadelphia-based Pepper Hamilton LLP has announced that 24 IP attorneys, paralegals, patent agents and technical specialists, including many from the LeClairRyan law firm, have joined Pepper Hamilton to open a Rochester office. The following attorneys, patent agents and technical specialists have joined Pepper Hamilton’s Rochester office: Patent attorney Michael Goldman Partner and patent attorney Gunnar Leinberg ...

