Second Circuit – Breach of contract: Richards v. Direct Energy Services LLC

Second Circuit – Breach of contract: Richards v. Direct Energy Services LLC

February 19, 2019

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Breach of contract Consumer electricity contract – Variable rate Richards v. Direct Energy Services LLC 17-1003-cv Judges Pooler, Parker, and Livingston Background: The plaintiff entered into a consumer electricity contract with the defendant. The plaintiff stayed on the contract for 15 months. The contract guaranteed Richards a fixed electricity rate that was ...

