California man accused of attempted enticement of a minor

California man accused of attempted enticement of a minor

By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2019 0

A California man was arrested Saturday when he arrived at the Greater Rochester International Airport allegedly intending to meet a minor girl to have sex. Gabriel Murillo, 44, of San Bernadino, was charged with attempted online enticement of a minor. If convicted, he’s facing a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum term ...

