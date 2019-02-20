Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for February 21, 2019

Court Calendars for February 21, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2019 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. 267.0—Carol Hill v Howard Zucker - Anthony A Marrone II - Barbara D Underwood - Morgan R Thurston 268.0—Williamsville Suburban LLC v Howard Zucker - Jennifer M Puglisi - Barbara D Underwood - Joseph Craig – Settled 270.0—People v Brian E Schmiege - Robert M Graff - Laura T Jordan 271.0—People v ...

