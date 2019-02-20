Doing Business As for December 10, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded December 10, 2018 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT GOLD CROWN PAINTING 36 WISCONSIN ST, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - SAUERS, KURT ANDREW 36 WISCONSIN ST, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE ARCHITECTURAL CONCRETE SOLUTIONS 4291 EAST LAKE ROAD, LIVONIN NY 14487 AMES, DANIEL 4291 EAST LAKE ROAD, LIVONIA NY 14487 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED GIMELI, CARMELO 313 GLIDE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - ...

