Doing Business As for December 11, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded December 11, 2018 CORPORATION NAME FILED A BETTER AGENCY HOLDINGS INC 185 ALEXANDER STREET APT 206, ROCHESTER NY 14607 - - GORGEOUS SEARCHES INC 510 CLINTON SQUARE, ROCHESTER NY 14604 - - JACKRABBITS HOSPITALITY INC 135 STONEHENGE RD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - PAGE 5 LIGHTING INC 48 WOOD MUSKET TRAIL, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - SAWA INTERNATIONAL INC 208 LINCOLN AVE, ROCHESTER ...

