Doing Business As for December 12, 2018

Doing Business As for December 12, 2018

February 20, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded December 12, 2018 CORPORATION NAME DISCONTINUED CARDINALE CONSTRUCTION INC 1376 LYELL AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - CARDINALE, ANTOINETTE 1376 LYELL AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - EASTERN DENTAL LABORATORY INC GSCHREY, EDWARD J JR 560 CHILI SCOTTSVILLE RD, SCOTTSVILLE NY 14546 - - GORSUCH ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC 34 ALDEN GLEN DR, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - GORSUCH, JOSEPH W 34 ALDEN GLEN ...

