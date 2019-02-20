Don't Miss
Doing Business As for December 7, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded December 7, 2018 CORPORATION NAME FILED MINI JACKS PIZZA INC 624 LEXINGTON AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14620 - - OZONOVATION CORP 45 A MANOR PARKWAY, ROCHESTER NY 14620 - - DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT THE CLEAN GROUP 99 ROSLYN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 MONROE ABDUL-WAHID, HANIF & EL-AMIN, WARITH 116 LAUREEN ST, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - & 99 ROSLYN ST, ROCHESTER NY 14619 DOING ...

