Home / News / Former CEO indicted in multiple federal charges

Former CEO indicted in multiple federal charges

By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2019 0

The former CEO of eHealth Global Technologies Inc. has been indicted on 15 charges. Charges against Michael Margiotta, 48, of Rochester, include wire fraud, money laundering, and filing a false tax return. He’s facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, between May 2011 and January 2014, Margiotta set up ...

