Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / IP Frontiers: Implementation of the Music Modernization Act: Copyright Office issues solicitation for Mechanical Licensing Collective

IP Frontiers: Implementation of the Music Modernization Act: Copyright Office issues solicitation for Mechanical Licensing Collective

By: Annette I. Kahler February 20, 2019 0

Signed into law on Oct. 11, 2018, the Orrin G. Hatch-Bob Goodlatte Music Modernization Act (MMA) reforms U.S. Copyright law in significant ways that will affect the licensing of digital music. Pursuant to pre-MMA copyright law, “mechanical” licenses for reproduction and distribution of musical works in phonorecords were obtained by licensees on a per-work, song-by-song ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo