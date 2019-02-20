Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Lis Pendens filed December 17, 2018

Lis Pendens filed December 17, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2019 0

Lis Pendens Recorded December 17, 2018 NOTICE OF PENDENCY CANCELLED CARMAN, NELSON JR v FAREVERSE LLC NOTICE OF PENDENCY MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE A/K/A ADRIAN D. COUNCIL v MT BANK

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo