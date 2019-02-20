Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney for December 10, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded December 10, 2018 POWER OF ATTORNEY ALSTON, RICHARD Appoints: ALSTON, RICHARD K BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: MISSION GLOBAL LLC BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY NA Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC LEIBRING, JUNE M Appoints: BESS, LINDA MCELWEE, SCOTT I Appoints: FRENCH-MCELWEE, ANDREA POST-CONSUMMATION ESTATE Appoints: GREEN TREE CONSUMER DISCOUNT COMPANY SPENCE, JAMES Appoints: SPENCE, JOANNE WELLS FARGO BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC  

