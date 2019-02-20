Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney for December 11, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded December 11, 2018 POWER OF ATTORNEY BERGER, GEORGE W Appoints: BERGER, GLENN M DUBOWYK, JONATHAN L Appoints: LAKE-DUBOWYK, VIRGINIA A FISHER, ANN MARIE Appoints: DUGRIN, ROSEANN E FISHER, TIMOTHY J Appoints: DURGIN, ROSEANN E MCCORMACK, CLAIRE F Appoints: LAMANNA, DANIEL N RHEINWALD, ROBERT P Appoints: LIFESPAN OF GREATER ROCHESTER INC RHEINWALD, SHIRLEY W Appoints: WEISS, WILLIAM H

