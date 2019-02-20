Powers of Attorney for December 12, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded December 12, 2018 POWER OF ATTORNEY AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE COMPANY Appoints: OCWEN FEDERAL BANK FSB MORGAN, JIMMIE C Appoints: MORGAN, MARCELLA JUANICE NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC REYES, JONATHAN Appoints: IACOVANGELO, ANTHONY B SACHELI, JEAN Z Appoints: CLAR, LISA S US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: FAIRBANKS CAPITAL CORP

