Wisconsin court: Judge’s Facebook friendship could show bias

By: The Associated Press By TODD RICHMOND February 20, 2019 0

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge's decision to become Facebook friends with a woman whose child custody case he was hearing created at least the appearance of bias, a state appeals court ruled Wednesday in ordering the case to be re-heard by another judge. The case, which is the first of its kind in the state, ...

