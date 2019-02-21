Don't Miss
Home / News / Ex-staffer asks to nullify Trump campaign nondisclosure agreements

Ex-staffer asks to nullify Trump campaign nondisclosure agreements

By: The Washington Post Reis Thebault February 21, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - A former Trump campaign official filed a class-action claim on Wednesday seeking to nullify all nondisclosure agreements that the campaign had forced its staffers to sign, calling the documents “unenforceable” and “unconscionable.” The claim, filed by former staffer Jessica Denson with the American Arbitration Association, argues that the NDAs are too broad, too vague, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo