Lawsuit filed against two Pontillo's Pizzerias

Lawsuit filed against two Pontillo’s Pizzerias

Wage and notice violations claimed

By: Bennett Loudon February 21, 2019 0

A federal class-action complaint has been filed on behalf of employees of two Pontillo’s Pizzeria locations claiming the workers were not paid properly. The 19-page suit filed Jan. 2 in U.S. District Court in Rochester accuses the operators of the pizzerias in Gates and Spencerport of failing to pay the minimum wage and the proper overtime ...

