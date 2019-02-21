Don't Miss
Lawyers for El Chapo concerned by juror misconduct claims

Lawyers for El Chapo concerned by juror misconduct claims

By: The Associated Press Jim Mustian and Michael R. Sisak February 21, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — El Chapo’s lawyers raised concerns of potential juror misconduct and were reviewing their options Wednesday after a member of the jury at the Mexican drug lord’s trial told a news website that several jurors looked at media coverage of the case. The juror told VICE News that at least five members of ...

