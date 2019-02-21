Don't Miss
More than 1,000 private entities have access to terror watch list, government says

By: The Washington Post Rachel Weiner February 21, 2019 0

Muslims who have been put on the government’s secretive terrorism watch list are demanding to know more about the 1,441 private entities that have access. The number was revealed recently through litigation in federal court in Alexandia, Virginia. It’s one of a half-dozen lawsuits related to the watch list filed by the Council on American-Islamic Relations. ...

