Home / News / New York City to pay back more than $5 million in Superstorm Sandy funds

By: The Associated Press February 21, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has reached a tentative settlement to pay back $5.3 million obtained through fraudulent claims to the Federal Emergency Management Agency after Superstorm Sandy. The New York Times says the city got relief funds for supposedly storm-damaged Department of Transportation vehicles that had actually been out of use before Sandy ...

