Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Paralegal Perspectives: How to get involved in the 2019 NFPA Convention

Paralegal Perspectives: How to get involved in the 2019 NFPA Convention

By: Daily Record Staff Bobbi L. Ahearn February 21, 2019 0

I love the work that I do as a paralegal and enjoy talking with others about the profession about not only the work, but also the fulfillment that I experience in my work. Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to meet other paralegals from across the country that have a similar passion for our ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo