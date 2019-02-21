Police: ‘Empire’ actor staged attack to ‘promote his career’

Don't Miss
By DON BABWIN

By: The Associated Press February 21, 2019 0

CHICAGO — "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett staged a racist, anti-gay attack on himself because he was unhappy about his salary and wanted to promote his career, Chicago's police superintendent said Thursday. Before the attack, Smollett also sent a letter that threatened him to the studio in Chicago where "Empire" is shot, Superintendent Eddie Johnson said. Smollett, who ...

