Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Fair Labor Standards Act: Velarde v. GW GJ Inc., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Fair Labor Standards Act Employee – Primary Beneficiary Velarde v. GW GJ Inc., et al. 17-330 Judges Cabranes, Carney, and Caproni Background: The plaintiff commenced an action against the Salon Professional Academy of Buffalo and its owners for alleged violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act. He specifically alleged that, as a ...

