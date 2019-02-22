Don't Miss
ACLU asks for full count of separated children

ACLU asks for full count of separated children

By: The Washington Post Maria Sacchetti and Tony Perry February 22, 2019 0

The American Civil Liberties Union asked a federal judge on Thursday to order the Trump administration to account for all migrant children who were separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, after a government watchdog reported that officials might have split “thousands” more children from their families than they had previously disclosed. The report, from ...

