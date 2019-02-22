Don't Miss
Court Calendars for February 25, 2019

Court Calendars for February 25, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2019 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. 289.0—Jonathan Alvarado v Anthony Annucci - Leah R Nowotarski - Joseph M Spadola 290.0—People v Jason Slishevsky - Kristen McDermott - Bradley W Oastler 291.0—People v Joshua A Uerkvitz - David R Juergens - Nancy Gilligan 292.0—People v  Bruce C Wadsworth - David R Juergens - Sandra J Doorley 293.0—People v Brian Wilson ...

