Feds: El Chapo's sons indicted on drug conspiracy charges

Feds: El Chapo’s sons indicted on drug conspiracy charges

By: The Associated Press Michael Balsamo February 22, 2019 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two sons of notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges, the Justice Department said Thursday. Joaquin Guzman Lopez, 34, and Ovidio Guzman Lopez, 28, are charged in a single-count indictment that was unsealed last week in Washington. Prosecutors allege the two brothers conspired to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine ...

