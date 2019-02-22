Don't Miss
Two local officials charged with fraud

Money allegedly funneled to Councilman McFadden

By: Bennett Loudon February 22, 2019 0

Rochester City Councilman Adam C. McFadden and former Rochester Housing Authority chairman George H. Moses are facing federal fraud and money laundering charges. McFadden pleaded not guilty on Friday morning in U.S. District Court and is free with certain conditions. He’s due back in court on March 8. Both men are charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to ...

