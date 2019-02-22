Don't Miss
Woman admits to hiding someone in trunk to enter the United States

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2019 0

A Canadian woman has admitted to federal charges of trying to smuggle someone into the United States in the trunk of her car. Donna Pham, 46, of Ontario, pleaded guilty, before U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Arcara, to conspiracy to defraud the United States. She is facing a maximum penalty of five years in prison, ...

