Fourth Department – Expert opinion: Hoffner v. Nelson

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Expert opinion Incomplete or inaccurate history – Pre-existing condition Hoffner v. Nelson CA 18-00263 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The plaintiff appealed from a judgment finding that she did not sustain a serious injury within the meaning of the Insurance Law as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Ruling: ...

