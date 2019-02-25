Don't Miss
Home / News / House Democrats will subpoena Mueller if report is not made public, Schiff says

House Democrats will subpoena Mueller if report is not made public, Schiff says

By: The Washington Post Felicia Sonmez February 25, 2019 0

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Sunday that House Democrats will subpoena special counsel Robert Mueller III to testify before Congress if his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election is not made public. Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said on ABC News’ “This Week” that Democrats will also subpoena Mueller’s report and are ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo