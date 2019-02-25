Don't Miss
News

Justice in Wayne County censured

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2019 0

A town justice in Wayne County has been censured by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct. The Commission determined that Palmyra Justice William E. Abbott, who also is an associate justice of the Palmyra Village Court, should be censured, and Abbott agreed. Abbott invoked his judicial office when he asked for police assistance in unlocking ...

