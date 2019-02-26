Don't Miss
Deeds filed January 31, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded January 31, 2019                 59   NOT PROVIDED JCJC PROPERTIES LLC to EMERGENCE PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 559 SOUTH GOODMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12141 Page: 0456 Tax Account: 121.66-1-58 Full Sale Price: $120,000.00 NICOL, LESLIE D to OXFORD CLAY INC Property Address: 447 GLIDE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12141 Page: 0489 Tax Account: 105.79-1-31 Full Sale Price: $36,500.00 14416 FERGUSON, WILLIAM H to HEALE, GARRETT J et ano Property ...

