Judgments filed December 27, 2018

Judgments Recorded December 27, 2018 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT FARRELL, PAMELA J et ano 1130 WHITE SWAN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 Favor: FIVE STAR BANK Attorney: WOODS OVIATT GILMAN LLP Amount: $10,934.65 HARWOOD, PAMELA J 169 CHEESE FACTORY ROAD, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472 Favor: PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES,LLC Attorney: FORSTER AND GARBUS LLP Amount: $13,470.70 KELSO, LEAH M et ano 620 HOLLY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: WOODS ...

