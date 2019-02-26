Don't Miss
Judgments filed December 28, 2018

February 26, 2019

Judgments Recorded December 28, 2018 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BROWN, RONALD A 688 EASTBROOKE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14618 Favor: MEADOWS AT WESTFALL INC Attorney: UNDERBERG AND KESSLER LLP Amount: $77,272.91 CARVER, WILLIAM L 339 BIRR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613-1301 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. Attorney: RUBIN AND ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $2,423.58 COLEGROVE, CHRIS S 1941 NORTH UNION STREET, SPENCERPORT NY 14559-1149 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. Attorney: RUBIN AND ROTHMAN ...

