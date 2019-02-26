Don't Miss
Home / News / NY to let teachers report student safety concerns to judge

NY to let teachers report student safety concerns to judge

By: The Associated Press David Klepper February 26, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Teachers and school administrators in New York state can now alert a judge about students who they worry could be a threat to themselves or others after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Monday intended to help prevent school shootings, suicides and other tragedies. A judge would have the power to order a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo