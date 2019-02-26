Don't Miss
Seinfeld sues California classic car dealer over ’58 Porsche

By: The Associated Press Larry Neumeister February 26, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jerry Seinfeld sued a California dealer in classic cars Monday, saying the company has left the comedian stranded in a dispute over whether a 1958 Porsche he sold is authentic. Seinfeld sought unspecified damages in his lawsuit in Manhattan federal court from European Collectibles of Costa Mesa, California. "Mr. Steinfeld, who is a ...

