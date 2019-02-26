Don't Miss
Town justice in Wayne County censured

Town justice in Wayne County censured

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2019 0

The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct has determined that Kathy Wachtman, a town justice in Huron, Wayne County, should be censured and Wachtman agreed to the censure. The Commission found that Wachtman failed to protect a defendant’s due process rights by holding a preliminary hearing without an attorney for the defendant. Wachtman, who is not ...

