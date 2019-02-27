Don't Miss
Home / News / Chautauqua County man sued over Nazi flags

Chautauqua County man sued over Nazi flags

Emotional distress claimed by woman who drives by

By: Bennett Loudon February 27, 2019 0

A Chautauqua County woman is suing a nearby homeowner for emotional distress because he displays Nazi flags with swastikas on his property for passing motorists to see. Plaintiff Catherine M. Kaicher lives on Hanover Road in the hamlet of Forestville, about two miles south of Todd T. Schilling, who lives on the same road in the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo