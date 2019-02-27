Doing Business As for December 18, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 27, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded December 18, 2018 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE AL CARRIERE THE KING OF CARPET 4 HARRISON TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 MONROE CARRIERE, ALAN 4 HARRISON TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 MOVING FORWARD TRANSPORTATION 44 WILLIAM WARFIELD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14605 MONROE DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE MSSIMPLE TREASURES 40 MARSH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 MONROE CLARK-ALBANO, CORYNDA 40 MARSH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 8 DEJONGE STREET, ...

