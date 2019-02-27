Federal appeals court upholds AT&T’s Time Warner merger, handing defeat to Justice Department

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post Brian Fung  February 27, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - A federal appeals court upheld AT&T's $85 billion merger with Time Warner on Tuesday, handing the telecom giant a major victory in its months-long legal battle against Justice Department regulators who had alleged the deal was anti-competitive. The outcome is a significant defeat for the Justice Department's top antitrust chief, Makan Delrahim, who legal ...

