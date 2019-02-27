Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Late notice of claim: Powell v. Central New York Regional Transportation Authority, et al.

Fourth Department – Late notice of claim: Powell v. Central New York Regional Transportation Authority, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff February 27, 2019 0

New York State Supreme court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Late notice of claim Statutory period — Damages Powell v. Central New York Regional Transportation Authority, et al. CA 18-00260 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The claimant sought damages for personal injuries she sustained while exiting a bus owned and operated by the respondent. She appeals from an order ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo