Don't Miss
Home / News / Judgments filed January 3, 2018

Judgments filed January 3, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 27, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded January 3, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CARR, DAN et ano 154 MAIN STREET, COOPER PLAINS NY 14827 Favor: DOLOMITE PRODUCTS CO INC Attorney: HARRIS BEACH PLLC Amount: $8,179.99 CARVER, JOYCE 420 CHATHAM GARDENS APARTMENT B, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $1,355.58 DENMAN, THOMAS D 813 DEWITT ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP Amount: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo