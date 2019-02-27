Judgments filed January 4, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 27, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded January 4, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CALLOWAY, DAMOND 11 TEAKWOOD LANE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $17,258.26 DULIEU, MICHELLE A 1142 CUNNINGHAM DRIVE, VICTOR NY 14564 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $9,506.06 GAMBOALOPEZ, JUAN 76 GATE HOUSE TRAIL, HENRIETTA NY 14467 Favor: SYNCHRONY BANK Attorney: SOLOMON AND SOLOMON PC Amount: $5,011.82 MAUGER, SHAUN 5708 WEST WAUTOMA BEACH ROAD, HILTON ...

