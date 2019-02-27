Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed January 3, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 27, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded January 3, 2019 LIEN SATISFIED DASH-SMITH, BARBARA Favor: MCCREA, ISAAC MECHANICS LIEN DASILVA, WAGNER R JR Favor: EMERGENCY WATER REMOVAL Amount: $1,888.32

