Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney for December 18, 2018

Powers of Attorney for December 18, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 27, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded December 18, 2018 POWER OF ATTORNEY BAKER, SAMUEL G Appoints: WEAVER, JAMES M BURKE, LAUREN E Appoints: BURKE, KEN BURNS, DWAYNE J Appoints: BARBER-BURNS, JOSEPHINE CAMPO, ZACHARY T Appoints: BURKE, ROSELLA HILDRETH, ROBERT COLE Appoints: HILDRETH, DAVID ANDREW TAYLOR, JODIE Appoints: ANGOTTI, TRESSA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo