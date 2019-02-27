Don't Miss
Home / News / Special counsel Mueller’s appointment is valid, federal appeals court rules

Special counsel Mueller’s appointment is valid, federal appeals court rules

By: The Washington Post Ann E. Marimow February 27, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - A federal appeals court in Washington unanimously affirmed the validity of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's appointment Tuesday, rejecting a challenge brought by an associate of President Trump's embattled longtime adviser Roger Stone. The ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit comes after Stone pleaded not guilty to charges ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo