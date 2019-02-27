Don't Miss
Home / News / Two GOP senators are said to express concerns over nominee for appeals court

Two GOP senators are said to express concerns over nominee for appeals court

By: The Washington Post Seung Min Kim February 27, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is privately raising questions about Neomi Rao, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and about how she would potentially rule on cases involving abortion, according to people familiar with the matter. Though he hasn’t voiced them publicly, Cotton shares concerns ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo